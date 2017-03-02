Clarksville police announce arrests in 'multi-million-dollar dru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville police announce arrests in 'multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department says several arrests have been made after the department foiled what it's calling a "multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization."

According to a news release, the investigation took place with the assistance of several federal, state and local agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Indiana State Police.

At a news conference Thursday morning, police said the network began to unravel after an officer made a drug arrest, then began to follow the leads that stemmed from it. Eventually seven homes in Indiana and Kentucky were searched, and over $1 million in cash and assets were seized.

Four people were arrested in the Clarksville area, four more were arrested outside the area -- and police say four additional arrests are pending. Police say many of the suspects do not have U.S. citizenship, and the network may have ties outside the country.

According to authorities, the drug network appears to originate from California, and is responsible for bringing over 2,600 pounds of marijuana -- about $5.5 million worth of pot -- to southern Indiana in the past 18 months.

Police are calling an "extravagant network" -- and say the arrests were a "significant hit" against local drug trafficking.

