Clarksville police announce arrests in 'multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization'

It wasn’t exactly how University of Louisville coach Dan McDonnell might’ve drawn it up, but the Cardinals powered to an opening-game NCAA Tournament win over Radford.

The condition of the coach and the student that fell from the Cliffs of Moher.

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department says several arrests have been made after the department foiled what it's calling a "multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization."

According to a news release, the investigation took place with the assistance of several federal, state and local agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Indiana State Police.

At a news conference Thursday morning, police said the network began to unravel after an officer made a drug arrest, then began to follow the leads that stemmed from it. Eventually seven homes in Indiana and Kentucky were searched, and over $1 million in cash and assets were seized.

Four people were arrested in the Clarksville area, four more were arrested outside the area -- and police say four additional arrests are pending. Police say many of the suspects do not have U.S. citizenship, and the network may have ties outside the country.

According to authorities, the drug network appears to originate from California, and is responsible for bringing over 2,600 pounds of marijuana -- about $5.5 million worth of pot -- to southern Indiana in the past 18 months.

Police are calling an "extravagant network" -- and say the arrests were a "significant hit" against local drug trafficking.

