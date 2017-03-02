Kentucky State Fair Board rebrands itself "Kentucky Venues" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Fair Board rebrands itself "Kentucky Venues"

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The group overseeing business and events at the Kentucky Expo Center, Kentucky International Convention Center and the Kentucky State Fair will known be known as Kentucky Venues.

"This new brand identification more clearly states who we are and what we are: venues, events, entertainment and agriculture," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

The Kentucky State Fair Board will remain the state appointed, governing body for business, but Kentucky Venues will be the face and promoter.

The Kentucky Venues launch includes a new logo and website.

The Expo Center and Convention Center will not be renamed.

In addition to the Kentucky Expo Center, Kentucky International Convention Center and the Kentucky State Fair, Kentucky Venues will also promote the National Farm Machinery Show and the North American International Livestock Exposition.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.