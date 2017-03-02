Louisville police arrest man for shooting in church parking lot

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LMPD lets public in on life 'outside the uniform'

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE: Officials say missing 68-year-old woman has been found

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Cancer-stricken father who watched from hospital bed as daughter graduated Floyd Central High dies

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen at Waterfront Park

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Fight between kids at kindergarten party ends with father shot, killed

Officials say a call was received at 9:41 a.m. Saturday.

The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for attempted murder after he shot a man several times last month.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Sunday, Feb. 19, just before 1 p.m. at the corner of S. 6th Street and Heywood Avenue, near Churchill Downs, in the parking lot of 'N' Street Baptist Church.

Police say they found a man who was suffering from several gunshot wounds at that location.

Church members said they heard gunshots as their service was ending.

"So we kept the congregation in. Several of us came out to investigate to see what was going on and we found a young man that had been shot at least three times lying in our church parking lot," said the church's Music Minister, David Wicks.

Some cars in the parking lot were also hit.

According to the arrest report, the victim identified 28-year-old Kenneth E. Bunton as the man who shot him.

The victim picked Bunton's photo out from a series of suspect photos.

Bunton was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with attempted murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.