Louisville police arrest man for shooting in church parking lot

Kenneth Bunton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kenneth Bunton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for attempted murder after he shot a man several times last month.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Sunday, Feb. 19, just before 1 p.m. at the corner of S. 6th Street and Heywood Avenue, near Churchill Downs, in the parking lot of 'N' Street Baptist Church.

Police say they found a man who was suffering from several gunshot wounds at that location.

Church members said they heard gunshots as their service was ending.

"So we kept the congregation in. Several of us came out to investigate to see what was going on and we found a young man that had been shot at least three times lying in our church parking lot," said the church's Music Minister, David Wicks.

Some cars in the parking lot were also hit.

According to the arrest report, the victim identified 28-year-old Kenneth E. Bunton as the man who shot him.

The victim picked Bunton's photo out from a series of suspect photos.

Bunton was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with attempted murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

