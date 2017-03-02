POLICE: Louisville woman arrested for involvement in check cashing scheme with ties to Jamaica

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman for her involvement in a check cashing scheme that leads all the way to Jamaica.

According to an arrest report, 48-year-old Anita Williams was arrested just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at Checksmart on Bardstown Road, near Goldsmith Lane.

Police say she was trying to cash a stolen check at the time -- and officers discovered that she had been involved in a check cashing scheme. According to the arrest report, she would cash checks from several victims without their knowledge.

Police say she would then wire transfer the money via Western Union to an unidentified accomplice in Jamaica.

Williams was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

