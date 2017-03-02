HAPPY BIRTHDAY | Former U of L coach Denny Crum celebrates 80th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY | Former U of L coach Denny Crum celebrates 80th birthday!

Posted: Updated:
Former U of L men's basketball coach Denny Crum celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday night. Former U of L men's basketball coach Denny Crum celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U of L men's basketball coach Denny Crum celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday night.

WDRB News obtained an image of Crum sitting next to a large birthday cake, adorned with photographs highlighting his life and career.

Crum led the U of L Cardinals to win two NCAA Championships during his tenure, in 1980 and in 1986. He retired from coaching at the end of the 2001 season.

His birthday is Thursday, March 2, but he celebrated the event Wednesday night.

