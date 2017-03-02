Teen shot after shielding baby from bullets in west Louisville

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday afternoon was a chaotic one in west Louisville, but it started in the most simple of ways with a fender bender at a liquor store near 39th and Market Streets.

"As I was backing out, a car was pulling in, and we collided," said 18 year-old Maranda Dillon. "We just sit there for about two minutes, and then nothing happened. He didn't get out of the car, and I didn't get out of the car. I just pulled out like everything was OK."

Moments later, gun shots ring out and Dillon panicked. Her 4 month-old baby boy was sitting in the backseat.

"I was screaming, 'My baby. My baby," she told WDRB.

A friend of a friend was also in the back and dove over the baby to protect him. Dillon hit the gas. She was frantic to to find safety.

"I was running through stop signs and everything," Dillon said. "I was scared out of my mind."

She pulled into the Dairy Mart at 28th and Market Streets, called the police and realized her baby was fine.

But not everyone came out unscathed. That friend of a friend, a teenage boy, was grazed by one of the bullets. He is expected to be fine.

"I feel like it's my fault, all because of a car," Dillon said. "The dude wanted to shoot somebody over a car."

The suspect is still on the run, even after a two-hour search to find him Thursday afternoon.

The damage to Dillon's black Ford is nothing when she thinks about the what-ifs.

"If it wasn't for him doing that, it probably would've been my baby," Dillon said.

Security was heightened at the Academy @ Shawnee shortly after the shooting as a precaution.

