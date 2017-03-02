Teen shot after shielding baby from bullets in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen shot after shielding baby from bullets in west Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday afternoon was a chaotic one in west Louisville, but it started in the most simple of ways with a fender bender at a liquor store near 39th and Market Streets. 

"As I was backing out, a car was pulling in, and we collided," said 18 year-old Maranda Dillon. "We just sit there for about two minutes, and then nothing happened. He didn't get out of the car, and I didn't get out of the car. I just pulled out like everything was OK." 

Moments later, gun shots ring out and Dillon panicked. Her 4 month-old baby boy was sitting in the backseat. 

"I was screaming, 'My baby. My baby," she told WDRB.

A friend of a friend was also in the back and dove over the baby to protect him. Dillon hit the gas. She was frantic to to find safety. 

"I was running through stop signs and everything," Dillon said. "I was scared out of my mind."

She pulled into the Dairy Mart at 28th and Market Streets, called the police and realized her baby was fine. 

But not everyone came out unscathed. That friend of a friend, a teenage boy, was grazed by one of the bullets. He is expected to be fine.

"I feel like it's my fault, all because of a car," Dillon said. "The dude wanted to shoot somebody over a car."

The suspect is still on the run, even after a two-hour search to find him Thursday afternoon.

The damage to Dillon's black Ford is nothing when she thinks about the what-ifs.

"If it wasn't for him doing that, it probably would've been my baby," Dillon said.

Security was heightened at the Academy @ Shawnee shortly after the shooting as a precaution.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.