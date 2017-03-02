WATCH LIVE | LMPD to hold 2:45 p.m. press conf. on incident in w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | LMPD to hold 2:45 p.m. press conf. on incident in which officer shot suspect

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are scheduled to hold a 2:45 p.m. news conference Thursday.

Police are expected to update the public on an incident Wednesday in which a Louisville Metro Police officer shot a suspect.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has already spoken briefly with reporters about the incident Wednesday morning where an officer shot a man on Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street near 26th Street. Conrad said First Division officers responded to a complaint just after 11:30 a.m. of a man doing drugs next to an abandoned house.

When officers arrived, they were told the man had gone into that house. More officers arrived, and three of them entered the house and announced their presence, Conrad said.

They searched the house, and upon leaving, a white female officer saw a man hiding behind a mattress in one of the rooms. The officer ordered the man, a black male, to show his hands.

She then fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen. Conrad said the officers called EMS and provided first aid while they waited for EMS to arrive.

He was transported to University Hospital. He underwent surgery, but his condition isn't known.

The officer who fired the shot has lost her police powers, which is protocol. The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

Conrad said Wednesday that he expects to release body camera footage of the incident soon.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.