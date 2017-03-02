Three Louisville prosecutors punished -- one fired -- for violat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three Louisville prosecutors punished -- one fired -- for violating policy in traffic cases

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-time Assistant Jefferson County attorney has been fired and two others punished for their handling of speeding cases.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell fired Tony Ambrose on Monday because of his "refusal" to follow office guidelines in traffic cases, "despite being instructed many times to do so," according to his termination letter. 

Prosecutor Bruce Niemi was suspended for five days last week and Lonita Baker was reprimanded on Wednesday for similar incidents, according to letters from O'Connell.

Ambrose was initially reprimanded on March 25, 2016, for amending a speeding ticket from driving 45 miles per hour over the speed limit to a careless driving charge, a "gross deviation from office policy," according to his termination letter.

The policy bars prosecutors from amending charges of driving 36 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

In December, in a case in which someone was accused of driving 47 miles per hour over the limit, Ambrose offered a reckless driving guilty plea and traffic school, dismissing the speeding charge because "there is no video," according to the letter.

But on Feb. 23, Ambrose was told he could have taken the case to trial without video, based on other evidence, including testimony from the police officer.

Instead, he again violated office policy by amending the case. 

"You have been counseled many times on your failure to follow office guidelines," O'Connell wrote. "… you continue to choose to significantly deviate from office guidelines."

Ambrose, who has been with the office since 1992, could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Niemi was initially reprimanded last March for mishandling two traffic tickets, offering plea agreements that were against office policy.

And in December, Niemi allowed a defendant accused of driving 36 miles per hour over the limit to plead to an amended count of reckless driving.

Baker admitted she "dropped the ball" by not responding to a defense attorney's request from evidence in a speeding case and allowed a plea agreement that violated office policy, according to her letter from O'Connell.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.