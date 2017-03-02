Tickets for Kentucky Derby Festival events go on sale Friday, March 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for all Kentucky Derby Festival events -- from Thunder Over Louisville VIP seats to the Pegasus Parade -- go on sale Friday, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, tickets can be purchased online at KDF.org.
"We have another packed lineup of events to look forward to this spring," said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO, according to the news release. "Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage festival fans to purchase their tickets early so they don't miss out."
Tickets to the following events go on sale on Friday:
Macy’s Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 30 (Lounge Tickets Only)
The Fillies Derby Ball on April 8
King Southern Bank Bourbonville on April 13
Derby Festival Basketball Classic presented by Papa John's on April 15
They’re Off! Luncheon on April 21
Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party on April 22
Running Wild Pasta Party on April 28
Kentucky Proud WineFest on May 2 and May 3
BeerFest presented by American Founders Bank on May 3
Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati on May 3
Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on May 4
Anyone with any questions is invited to call the Derby Festival Hotline at (502) 584-FEST.