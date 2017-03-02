Humana remains tight-lipped about recent employee cuts

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

It hasn't been easy getting answers from Humana about its most recent round of employee cuts.

Viewers have contacted WDRB saying they were laid off this week or they know someone who has been laid off from Humana in Louisville.

The company declined a request to go one camera and did not immediately return phone calls, but released this statement to WDRB:

“Like all companies committed to growth and innovation, Humana constantly assesses the changing needs of our customers and our industry. In so doing, we continue to create new jobs that are aligned with the company's enhanced growth strategy as described in our Feb. 14 news release, and to phase out positions that are no longer as aligned. Any Humana associate affected by this realignment of our resources is offered up to 60 days to obtain another position within the company, and severance and outplacement assistance if a new position is not secured. Humana's Louisville employment of 12,500 remains the same and there are no broad layoffs here or any other Humana location.”

“So I guess they're saying whatever changes are going on aren't going to be significant enough to really reduce the employment base here in Louisville,” WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts said.

Humana followed up with this response when asked how many positions are being phased out:

“Numbers have not been discussed internally or externally because they will depend on how people choose to move around the company.”

“Humana is reevaluating things now that they know they'll remain a standalone company after the Aetna deal fell through,” Otts said. “There's still speculation about [if it could be] a takeover target for another company, or they could be gearing up to buy smaller companies.”

Related Stories:

Humana cuts unspecified number of jobs in 'realignment'

Humana executives cash out $74 million in company stock

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.