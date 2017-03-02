Scott County family watches as home demolished due to storm damage

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LMPD lets public in on life 'outside the uniform'

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen at Waterfront Park

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Officials say a call was received at 9:41 a.m. Saturday.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

UNDERWOOD, Ind. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service fanned through southern Indiana Thursday, assessing the damage from the storms that ripped through the area earlier this week.

Representatives examined shredded roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris.

Surveyors confirmed EF-2 twisters in both Dubois and Lawrence County Indiana and blamed straight line winds for damage in the Borden and Austin areas. Scott County Emergency Management reported 10 homes destroyed and 100 others damaged.

"The trees don't care whether it was a tornado or not," said Joe Sullivan of the National Weather Service. "If they get hit with an instant gust of 105 miles per hour, they're going to snap like that."

The weather also believes and EF-1 tornado brought 105 mile and hour winds to the tiny town of Underwood, Indiana near Radio Tower road.

There we found a family in the midst of a storm.

Few words describe Alicia Richey's pain -- though she has an expression that she says about sums it up:

"Good Lord, have mercy," she said.

Our WDRB News crew found her shaking and lent her a coat because both of hers were soaking wet after a day she said she'd never forget.

"We was in bed in the back bedroom and we heard the underpinning rumble," she explained. "I ran to grab some clothes, and I got my pants, and that's the last thing I remember. We was rolling."

Richey was shaking as much from the chill as she was from Thursday's sight-- watching her home of 30 years on Underwood Road torn to the ground.

As the bulldozer tore down the walls of her upside-down trailer, Richey covered her face with both hands letting out another cry, " Oh GOD."

It's easy to see what happened on Underwood Road: 100 mph winds cut a path of destruction. To the family of three -- Richey, her husband and daughter -- it doesn't matter if they call it a tornado or straight-line winds.

"I hit the sink cabinet and it knocked me out for a few minutes," Richey said. "I finally got my wits about me and I was the last one out. They got my daughter out. She was in the hallway. The furnace fell on her."

The storm's power is exhibited by the distance the debris traveled. Across the street sits fencing from the Richeys' front yard and siding from their home and a birthday saying, " Love you Alice." The storm didn't just turn a home upside down. It also flipped a family's life.

The Richey's muddled through the mess Thursday, one day after the storm and tried to salvage anything possible.

Richey dug through shattered glass in the kitchen to find a bill book and smiled when she found a memento.

"At least I got one thing that ain't broke," she said. "A Zimmerman paper weight my husband got me 30 years ago...it's the first thing my husband got me."

She is shaken but not broken hoping this storm in her life will pass.

The Red Cross set up a temporary shelter for storm victims at Turning Point Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. The National Weather Service is still on the ground in Kentucky as well, surveying damage in Trimble, Henry and Carroll Counties.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.