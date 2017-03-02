Report finds HVAC installer started fire at New Albany apartment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report finds HVAC installer started fire at New Albany apartment complex

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man installing a HVAC system in the Breakwater Apartments in New Albany started the fire that destroyed the building.

In a report released Thursday by the New Albany Fire Department, officials say they concluded the fire started in Apartment 217 in the ceiling area above the mechanical room on Feb. 24 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Joe Miller with Del Monde Heating and Air was working to braze a copper line for the heating and air when the insulation around the copper ignited from direct contact with a torch. Miller told officials he tried to put the fire out himself with multiple fire extinguishers for about 45 minutes. 

In another effort to stop the fire, Miller cut a 2-foot-by-2-foot hole to get the insulation out that was on fire. At that point, he believed he had the fire out, according to the report.

Multiple other contractors said they saw smoke at the time, but at no point did any of them notify the fire department. Firefighters were called to the complex early the next morning, Feb. 25. 

The majority of the building had to be demolished as a result of the fire. Residents had yet to move in.

Another occupied apartment building on the property never caught fire.

Below is the full report from the fire department:

Related Stories:

Crews spend over 24 hours on fire scene at Breakwater Apartments, roads remain closed

Investigators searching for cause of Breakwater apartment complex fire

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.