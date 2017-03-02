Father and son identified as victims in fatal crash Tuesday on O - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Father and son identified as victims in fatal crash Tuesday on Outer Loop

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the father and son killed in a crash Tuesday on Outer Loop near Grade Lane.

Fredery Rodriguez Salas, 27, and his 3-month-old son, Andrew Rodriguez Montoya, died in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 a.m. of multiple injuries.

Police say Salas was driving a gray Dodge westbound when he control and crossed to other side and was hit by a box truck.

