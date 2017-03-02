Man who admitted to taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls avoids jail time

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.

There was no better way to beat the heat Saturday than to hit up Louisville's newest splash pad.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

A Louisville man got probation after he admitted to taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls, but one of the teens and her mother want to know why more wasn't done.

Matthew Hammons, 33, pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges earlier this week. One of his victims, a 14-year-old girl, feels like his punishment was nothing but a slap on the wrist.

"He would run out of the room like he knew he wasn't supposed to be in there," said the victim, whose identity is being withheld. "I saw a flash like he was taking a photo."

It happened during a sleepover at a friend's house in Bullitt County between November and December of last year. Investigators say Hammons snapped a photo of the girl's chest while he thought she was sleeping.

"I know he was pointing the camera down my shirt," she said.

Hammons pleaded guilty to voyeurism. Another sex charge was thrown out. He was sentenced to two years of probation, including counseling.

"I don't agree with what happened. I'm very, very upset," said the girl's mother. "I was not notified of his arrest. I was not notified of his release."

The teen's mother is disturbed because her daughter's incident with Hammons wasn't the first. He admitted to taking cell phone video of a 19-year-old using a private restroom a year and a half ago and also pleaded guilty to that charge this week.

"He will relive that he got caught," she said. "He won't relive what he has put my child through."

But she and her daughter have a message for other victims.

"I think this is very important for her to come and do this interview, to let people know that she still has her voice," the girl's mother said.

They're trying to be a voice for those who might be too scared to speak out.

"No matter how hard it seems, if you stand up for yourself, something's gonna be done, even if it's not as much as you want it to," the victim said.

WDRB reached out to the Bullitt County Attorney's Office for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.

