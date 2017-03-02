Man who admitted to taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man who admitted to taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls avoids jail time

Posted: Updated:

A Louisville man got probation after he admitted to taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls, but one of the teens and her mother want to know why more wasn't done.

Matthew Hammons, 33, pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges earlier this week. One of his victims, a 14-year-old girl, feels like his punishment was nothing but a slap on the wrist.

"He would run out of the room like he knew he wasn't supposed to be in there," said the victim, whose identity is being withheld. "I saw a flash like he was taking a photo."

It happened during a sleepover at a friend's house in Bullitt County between November and December of last year. Investigators say Hammons snapped a photo of the girl's chest while he thought she was sleeping.

"I know he was pointing the camera down my shirt," she said.

Hammons pleaded guilty to voyeurism. Another sex charge was thrown out. He was sentenced to two years of probation, including counseling. 

"I don't agree with what happened. I'm very, very upset," said the girl's mother. "I was not notified of his arrest. I was not notified of his release."

The teen's mother is disturbed because her daughter's incident with Hammons wasn't the first. He admitted to taking cell phone video of a 19-year-old using a private restroom a year and a half ago and also pleaded guilty to that charge this week. 

"He will relive that he got caught," she said. "He won't relive what he has put my child through."

But she and her daughter have a message for other victims.

"I think this is very important for her to come and do this interview, to let people know that she still has her voice," the girl's mother said.

They're trying to be a voice for those who might be too scared to speak out. 

"No matter how hard it seems, if you stand up for yourself, something's gonna be done, even if it's not as much as you want it to," the victim said.

WDRB reached out to the Bullitt County Attorney's Office for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

