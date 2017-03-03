The Louisville Golf Expo returns to the Expo Center March 3rd through 5th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Golf Expo returns for its 4th year the Kentucky Exposition Center, March 3rd through the 5th.
This three-day event is a celebration of Louisville's vibrant golf community.
Golf enthusiasts get a chance to try out new products and services, win thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways, and participate in fun interactive events.
Check out deals on golf apparel, equipment and gear from Golf Headquarters and other local retailers.
Test and try clubs from top golf manufacturers at the indoor driving range.
Get tips and lessons from golf professionals.
Almost 5,000 golfers attended last year.
Louisville Golf Expo
Kentucky Exposition Center - East Hall
Friday, March 3rd 11:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday, March 4th 10:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday, March 5th 10:00am - 4:00pm
Tickets good all 3 days
Adults $12
Seniors (60+) $10
Kids 12 and under FREE
Tickets will be available to purchase on-site.
Cash only. ATMs available on-site.
Click here for online ticket information
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.