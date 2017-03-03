The Louisville Golf Expo returns to the Expo Center March 3rd through 5th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Golf Expo returns for its 4th year the Kentucky Exposition Center, March 3rd through the 5th.

This three-day event is a celebration of Louisville's vibrant golf community.

Golf enthusiasts get a chance to try out new products and services, win thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways, and participate in fun interactive events.

Check out deals on golf apparel, equipment and gear from Golf Headquarters and other local retailers.

Test and try clubs from top golf manufacturers at the indoor driving range.

Get tips and lessons from golf professionals.

Almost 5,000 golfers attended last year.

Louisville Golf Expo

Kentucky Exposition Center - East Hall

Friday, March 3rd 11:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday, March 4th 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, March 5th 10:00am - 4:00pm

Tickets good all 3 days

Adults $12

Seniors (60+) $10

Kids 12 and under FREE

Tickets will be available to purchase on-site.

Cash only. ATMs available on-site.

Click here for online ticket information

