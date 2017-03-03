Look who's turning 40! WDRB's Jude Redfield gets a few surprises to mark his 40th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning's Jude Redfield celebrates his 40th birthday on Saturday, March 4th. But we're not letting that milestone pass without a special celebration.
So we contacted family, friends and a few folks from his past to help us wish him a happy birthday.
We're taking this opportunity to give him some good natured ribbing and some good wishes from the people he loves.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.