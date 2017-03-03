Mike "The Codfather" Marshall gives a shout-out to the "chowda" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mike "The Codfather" Marshall gives a shout-out to the "chowda" heads at the St. Gabriel Fish Fry

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Codfather" is back.  WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall takes on his annual role of the "Codfather" to help support local Catholic churches.

Mike is a big fan of the weekly fish fry at St. Gabriel's Church, which he happens to attend.  But keep watching.  He always has a few words of wisdom and the catch of the day. Plus he loves the "O.M.C. Oh My Codfather" fish sammich, the shrimp boat and the clam chowder. 

St. Gabriel's Fish Fry
Each Friday during Lent
Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
5503 Bardstown Road (Just south of Hurstbourne Pkwy.)
Louisville, Ky. 40291

Stop by and ask for the "Codfather" special.

