Pitino named a semifinalist for Coach of the Year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pitino named a semifinalist for Coach of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year.

Pitino is one of ten national semifinalists. The others include Northwestern's Chris Collins, Baylor's Scott Drew, Gonzaga's Mark Few, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, SMU's Tim Jankovich, Arizona's Sean Miller, Kansas' Bill Self, Florida's Mike White and Villanova's Jay Wright.

The list will be narrowed to four finalists on March 16th. After the finalists are chosen, fans will have an opportunity to participate in the overall voting process. Fans will be able to vote beginning at 10 a.m. on March 20 through 11:59 p.m. March 31. Fan votes account for 5 percent of the total vote.

The award will be presented at the Naismith Final Four Awards Brunch on Sunday, April 2nd in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Once fan voting opens, you can cast your vote here.

