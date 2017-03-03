Tornado sirens sound across Kentucky Friday morning as part of s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tornado sirens sound across Kentucky Friday morning as part of statewide tornado drill

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you heard tornado sirens sounding Friday morning, don't worry -- it was just a test.

The sirens sounded shortly after 10 a.m. across Kentucky for a statewide tornado drill. It was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs until Thursday. 

Emergency Management officials say it's important to have a severe weather plan at home and work. 

The drill was originally planned for Tuesday, but was rescheduled because of severe storms.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

