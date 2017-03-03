U.S. Sen. Rand Paul demanding to see House bill repealing and re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul demanding to see House bill repealing and replacing Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is demanding to see the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Paul says the bill is being kept under lock and key. He marched into the Capitol building Thursday and knocked on a locked door where he says GOP members of the Energy and Commerce Committee were discussing a draft of the bill.  

Paul was told he was at the wrong room.

"When I came here, I introduced a bill I called Read the Bills -- Read the Bills Act," Paul said. "When I say that in public speaking, people laugh because they're embarrassed that we would actually not read the bills up here. But if this is given to us, we don't know if it's 1,000 pages, we don't know if it's 1,500 pages, but we know we're not given access to read it. And I think that's a problem."

The chairman of the committee said members of Congress will be kept informed of the bill's latest developments.

In January, Senator Paul introduced his own version of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

