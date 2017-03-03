U.S. Sen. Rand Paul demanding to see House bill repealing and replacing Affordable Care Act

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.

The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is demanding to see the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Paul says the bill is being kept under lock and key. He marched into the Capitol building Thursday and knocked on a locked door where he says GOP members of the Energy and Commerce Committee were discussing a draft of the bill.

Paul was told he was at the wrong room.

"When I came here, I introduced a bill I called Read the Bills -- Read the Bills Act," Paul said. "When I say that in public speaking, people laugh because they're embarrassed that we would actually not read the bills up here. But if this is given to us, we don't know if it's 1,000 pages, we don't know if it's 1,500 pages, but we know we're not given access to read it. And I think that's a problem."

The chairman of the committee said members of Congress will be kept informed of the bill's latest developments.

In January, Senator Paul introduced his own version of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.