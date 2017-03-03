All-copper still installed at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All-copper still installed at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distillery under construction in Bardstown, Kentucky, has hit a major milestone.

The all-copper still was installed at Lux Row Distillers. The 43-foot-tall still will churn 45 gallons of mash per minute. 

Lux Row broke ground on a 70-acre site off State Highway 245 in May. Operations are expected to begin late this year, with the distillery to open next spring.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

