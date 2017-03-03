Costco membership prices to go up June 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Costco membership prices to go up June 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's going to cost more to shop at Costco. 

Costco is raising its Goldstar and Business memberships by $5. Executive memberships will increase by $10.

Company officials say they increased fees because second-quarter earnings fell below expectations.

Costco has two locations in Louisville. 

The changes will take effect June 1.

