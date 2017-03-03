Bardstown Police recover Cub Scouts trailer taken from parking lot of south Louisville church

Officials say a call was received at 9:41 a.m. Saturday.

Pedestrian hit by train in St. Matthews in critical condition

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.

CRAWFORD | McKay holds Oklahoma at bay until Louisville bats awaken in 11-1 NCAA victory

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have found a trailer belonging to a group of Cub Scouts that vanished from the parking lot of a south Louisville church.

The trailer disappeared from the parking lot of Summit Heights Methodist Church -- and was found about 30 miles away, in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Cub Master Andy Crabtree, the group's leader, posted images of the missing trailer on Facebook. Crabtree says the trailer was stolen from the church lot sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The photos were shared more than 900 times. Bardstown Police recovered the trailer around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Church officials say the trailer was parked between the building and a fence, and someone broke the lock to get in.

Bardstown Police say nothing was actually stolen from the trailer.

Crabtree says the news comes as a huge relief. He says he's incredibly thankful to everyone who helped the scouts get the word out.

Meanwhile, Bardstown Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they're working with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

No arrests have been made yet. More information is expected to be released on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.