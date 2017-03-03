Bardstown Police recover Cub Scouts trailer taken from parking l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown Police recover Cub Scouts trailer taken from parking lot of south Louisville church

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have found a trailer belonging to a group of Cub Scouts that vanished from the parking lot of a south Louisville church.

The trailer disappeared from the parking lot of Summit Heights Methodist Church -- and was found about 30 miles away, in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Cub Master Andy Crabtree, the group's leader, posted images of the missing trailer on Facebook. Crabtree says the trailer was stolen from the church lot sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The photos were shared more than 900 times. Bardstown Police recovered the trailer around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Church officials say the trailer was parked between the building and a fence, and someone broke the lock to get in.

Bardstown Police say nothing was actually stolen from the trailer.

Crabtree says the news comes as a huge relief. He says he's incredibly thankful to everyone who helped the scouts get the word out. 

Meanwhile, Bardstown Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they're working with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

No arrests have been made yet. More information is expected to be released on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.