RAW VIDEO | U of L seniors talk about Saturday's final home game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L seniors talk about Saturday's final home game against Notre Dame

Posted: Updated:
Mangok Mathiang Mangok Mathiang
Tony Hicks Tony Hicks
David Levitch David Levitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville seniors Mangok Mathiang, Tony Hicks and David Levitch held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss Senior Day.

The three will play their final game at the KFC Yum! Center at 2 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.