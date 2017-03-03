Delphi community using orange light bulbs to remember murdered t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Delphi community using orange light bulbs to remember murdered teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members are using orange light bulbs to rally together for two murdered Indiana teens.

People who live in Delphi are using orange light bulbs on their front porches as a reminder that the case is still unsolved. 

Police hope more than $200,000 of reward money will encourage more people to step forward and help police track down the killer. 

"Our hope is if there's someone out there motivated to give us information, and they want a monetary reward, we have that $216,000 reward for your information," said Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police. "Now is the time. Please help us solve this case."

Local businesses and organizations are still raising money for both families. 

