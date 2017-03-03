Bullitt County deputy to serve as guardian of Special Olympics f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County deputy to serve as guardian of Special Olympics flame

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Sheriff's Department deputy is heading to Austria for a very special honor.

Deputy Trevor Ford will serve as a Guardian of the Flame leading up to the start of the Special Olympics World Winter Games. He was selected because of his volunteer work with Special Olympics athletes.

He's one of only 88 members of law enforcement chosen to take part.

Ford is part of the final leg team which will deliver the torch for the opening ceremony March 18.

