Bullitt County deputy to serve as guardian of Special Olympics flame

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.
MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.
With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.
It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.
Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.
There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
