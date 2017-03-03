Traffic stop in Jasper, Indiana leads to drug charges for Louisville man

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop led to drug charges for a Louisville man.

Police say 28-year-old Thang Duong didn't use a turn signal when turning into a shopping center in Jasper, Indiana.

When a trooper pulled the car over, he found out Duong had an outstanding warrant for battery. After arresting him, police say they found suspected marijuana, meth and scales.

Duong is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.