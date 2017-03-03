Traffic stop in Jasper, Indiana leads to drug charges for Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Traffic stop in Jasper, Indiana leads to drug charges for Louisville man

Thang Duong (Courtesy: Indiana State Police) Thang Duong (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop led to drug charges for a Louisville man.

Police say 28-year-old Thang Duong didn't use a turn signal when turning into a shopping center in Jasper, Indiana. 

When a trooper pulled the car over, he found out Duong had an outstanding warrant for battery. After arresting him, police say they found suspected marijuana, meth and scales.

Duong is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

