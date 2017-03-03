Officials say graffiti a growing problem at Red River Gorge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials say graffiti a growing problem at Red River Gorge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal forestry officials say there's a growing graffiti problem at Kentucky's Red River Gorge.

The popular outdoor destination is a favorite with hikers and rocker climbers, but officials say vandals are becoming more common. The Red River Gorge manager says many exposed rock features in the area have been carved and spray painted.

Visitors are encouraged to report vandalism to the Forest Service Office. Officials say those caught vandalizing will be fined and prosecuted in federal court.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

