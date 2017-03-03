Louisville Urban League hosts giant inflatable colon to promote - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Urban League hosts giant inflatable colon to promote cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a unique tool to raise colon cancer awareness.

People walked through an inflatable colon Friday at the Louisville Urban League. The colon was created to help spark conversations and teach the community about colon cancer.

"We wanted to provide a space for individuals to come and get screened and learn more about colon cancer," said Lyndon Pryor of the Louisville Urban League. "[It] hopefully dispels some of the myths and some of the anxiety around this disease, and saves some lives."

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 136,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year.

Free fruits, vegetables and kits to help test for colon cancer were given away to visitors.

