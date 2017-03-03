Kentucky officials show what happens to your personal documents - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky officials show what happens to your personal documents when taxes are filed

Posted: Updated:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -

For the nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers who already filed on paper this year, tax forms are sorted, opened and prepped for scanning inside the Kentucky Department of Revenue in Frankfort.

The machines have the ability to sort and open thousands of envelopes each hour, but only one percent of taxpayers have used paper forms so far this year.

For taxpayers who use paper documents, the department says leave out the staples and paper clips. Your forms will process faster.

“We urge everyone to file electronically,” said Glenn Waldrop, Public Information Officer with the Kentucky Department of Revenue Public Information Officer.

This year, 99 percent of taxpayers have filed electronically. According to the Department of Revenue, it's safer and it also saves you and the department time. You'll get your hands on your return faster.

“[Filing electronically] takes about 10 to 12 days,” said Nick Harren, Director of Division of Operations for the Kentucky Department of Revenue. “Paper filing depends on when you file. Filing closer to the deadline could take as much as 10 to 12 weeks.”

Fewer people are filing early this year. According to the Department of Revenue, numbers are down 10 percent from this time last year in Kentucky and across the country.

“They think it's probably because of the child tax credit delay through the IRS,” Waldrop said. 

A new law required the IRS to hold refunds until mid-February for those claiming an Earned Income Tax Credit and an Additional Child Tax Credit.

If you're one of those people who waited, you have three extra days to file this year. The deadline is April 18.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.