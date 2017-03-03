5-year-old boy thanks LMPD officer for saving his life - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5-year-old boy thanks LMPD officer for saving his life

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There wasn't a dry eye in the house at the Galt House Hotel on Friday night as a little boy personally thanked a LMPD officer for saving his life. 

Wearing his bow tie and a superhero cape, Joseph Murphy knew it was a special night.

"I'm Batman," the 5-year-old said.

Batman once said a hero can be anyone. Joseph was ready to meet his hero. 

"Last time she saw him, he was in totally different form, shape, person, and he's awake," said Joseph's mom, Andrea Greer.

Joseph nearly drowned last August. He was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool. He wasn't breathing, and he didn't have a pulse. 

"We get a call that there's a little boy in the pool," said Officer Heather Jaynes, who was first on the scene and started CPR.

She helped save the boy's life.

"They told me he'd never walk again. He'd never talk again," said Joseph's dad, Joey Murphy.

But here he is now, beating all odds, a living miracle.

Officer Jaynes was being recognized for her lifesaving efforts at Friday's LMPD Awards Ceremony. She didn't know Joseph and his parents would be there to help present the award.

It was a surprise meeting after a miraculous recovery. 

"Thank you for being a superhero," Joseph told Jaynes.

"This is what the job is about. This makes it all worth it," Jaynes said. "I am just so thankful that I was placed in that situation at that time, to be able to be there for him and his family." 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

