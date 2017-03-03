5-year-old boy thanks LMPD officer for saving his life

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There wasn't a dry eye in the house at the Galt House Hotel on Friday night as a little boy personally thanked a LMPD officer for saving his life.

Wearing his bow tie and a superhero cape, Joseph Murphy knew it was a special night.

"I'm Batman," the 5-year-old said.

Batman once said a hero can be anyone. Joseph was ready to meet his hero.

"Last time she saw him, he was in totally different form, shape, person, and he's awake," said Joseph's mom, Andrea Greer.

Joseph nearly drowned last August. He was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool. He wasn't breathing, and he didn't have a pulse.

"We get a call that there's a little boy in the pool," said Officer Heather Jaynes, who was first on the scene and started CPR.

She helped save the boy's life.

"They told me he'd never walk again. He'd never talk again," said Joseph's dad, Joey Murphy.

But here he is now, beating all odds, a living miracle.

Officer Jaynes was being recognized for her lifesaving efforts at Friday's LMPD Awards Ceremony. She didn't know Joseph and his parents would be there to help present the award.

It was a surprise meeting after a miraculous recovery.

"Thank you for being a superhero," Joseph told Jaynes.

"This is what the job is about. This makes it all worth it," Jaynes said. "I am just so thankful that I was placed in that situation at that time, to be able to be there for him and his family."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.