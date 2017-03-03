Assault rifle, handguns and marijuana found in Clarksville apartment

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brian Spellman lives in the Cambridge Apartments in Clarksville and watched Thursday evening as police raided his neighbor's home.

"I watched them pull a young boy out with two guns and a bunch of bags," Spellman said.

Clarksville Police detectives say that "young boy" was 18-year old Trevor Ary.

"He has never talked to me, never bothered anyone, never had any issues," Spellman said.

Police say it wasn't Ary's behavior that brought detectives to his front door. It was an odor.

Once the apartment door was opened, then the officers detected an odor more common with an unburnt marijuana smell," said Det. Jeff Kennedy with the Clarksville Police Department.

Det. Kennedy says once inside, officers found several people and the source.

"They found the amount of marijuana, as well as the assault riffle and handguns," he said. "There was an AK 47 located in the interior of that apartment, and it was loaded and charged."

Police say Ary admits the more than two pounds of marijuana and weapons belong to him. In fact, according to this arrest report, after being asked how long he has been dealing, Ary said he "started with half-quarters ... and business just blew up."

The arrest comes the same week that Clarksville Police take down a major marijuana drug network that stretched all the way to the west coach. Det. Kennedy hopes it sends a message.

"As it stands right now, marijuana is still illegal in Indiana, and as long as that's the case, we are going to target it," he said.

But Spellman says the amount of firepower inside the home is the most troubling.

"I was in the military, and I don't even own a gun," he said. "So for him to own ... that many guns, that's pretty unsafe for me."

Police don't expect to make anymore arrests in this case.

Related Stories:

Clarksville police announce arrests in 'multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization'

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.