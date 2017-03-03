Bank files foreclosure on site of once-planned west Louisville Walmart

The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
Churchill Downs' recent splurge on real estate around its iconic Louisville racetrack gives the company “the flexibility and the options to build something special, and do special things,” Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said Monday.More >>
Churchill Downs' recent splurge on real estate around its iconic Louisville racetrack gives the company “the flexibility and the options to build something special, and do special things,” Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said Monday.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
A week after announcing a major retreat from the Louisville market, KentuckyOne Health said Friday that its CEO will leave the job in July. Ruth Brinkley, who has led the statewide health system since its inception in 2012, will resign effective July 14.More >>
A week after announcing a major retreat from the Louisville market, KentuckyOne Health said Friday that its CEO will leave the job in July. Ruth Brinkley, who has led the statewide health system since its inception in 2012, will resign effective July 14.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>