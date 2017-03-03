City leaders more concerned with abandoned homes after 2 recent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City leaders more concerned with abandoned homes after 2 recent shootings by officers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- A LMPD officer has shot someone twice in less than a month, and both happened at abandoned houses.

City leaders are trying to rule out that common denominator and make the city a safer place, but it's not that easy because there are more than 7,000 of them in Louisville.

The houses have windows and doors boarded up with no trespassing signs posted all over.

“Abandoned properties have more than just an eyesore effect to our community,” Metro Council President David Yates told WDRB News.

Yates says the vacant and abandoned buildings are flooding both west and south Louisville.

“We see an increase in crime, deterioration of the neighborhoods, and it's something if we don't have some type of action with government, it won't get better,” he said.

Abandoned homes were the site of two recent shootings by LMPD officers. On Wednesday, officers searched an abandoned home on reports of a man doing drugs. The officer then shot a man hiding behind a mattress. Three weeks prior to that, an officer shot and killed a man while also searching an abandoned home.

“I think we've seen in the news several horrific things that have happened in vacant and abandoned properties,” Yates said.

But the abandoned buildings are in a legal limbo. Since the liens exceed the property value, it doesn't make sense for someone to invest. Therefore, Metro council is hoping to offer incentives to investors.

“We're trying to put together some money to set aside where we'll do matching in the event the developer should try to save a home, rehab it. We could potentially help pay down some of those liens,” Yates said.

However, Yates says local government alone cannot solve the problem along and is hoping to get help from the state. That’s where HB 310 comes into play. It would provide that extra assistance to local government to deal with abandoned homes.

It passed in the house and is currently being discussed in the senate.

