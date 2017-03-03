Better Business Bureau warns against scammers taking advantage of storm victims

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) – As homeowners look to repair any damage after Tuesday’s storms, the Better Business Bureau warns warms of “storm chasers” trying to take advantage of the situation.

The BBB of Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky states on its website that some out-of-town or bogus contractors could swoop in and rip people off. Not all storm chasers are scammers, but they could lack the necessary licenses to work in your area, or they could have no intention to fulfill the promised work once they have your money.

The vice president of Lyons Roofing said his company has gotten at least 100 calls since Wednesday. He encouraged homeowners not to feel pressured to get everything fixed right away.

“The biggest thing is don’t sign a contract just if you’re scared," Kyle Lyons said. "If you do have shingles missing or you have a tree falling through your house, talk to your insurance company first.”

Once you get an insurance claim started and an insurance adjuster comes to make an initial recommendation, then you can research contractors. Lyons said many insurance companies will have a list of vendors or contractors the company works with and trusts.

The BBB also recommends you make sure the contractor has the proper permits, get at least three estimates, and don’t pay in advance. Click here for more advice from the BBB and to research a contractor.

The town of Sellersburg also posted this warning on social media:

Sellersburg Residents With Storm Damage To Your Roof To avoid predatory contractors please be careful when choosing a contractor to repair your damage.

Please make sure they are insured for the type of work they are performing and check their references.

If the repairs exceed $1500.00 dollars a permit through the Town of Sellersburg is required and the contractor is required to be licensed through the Town of Sellersburg.

For a list of licensed contractors visit our web page at www.sellersburg.org under the Planning and Zoning tab. Click on Licensed Contractors at the bottom of the page. You can also call the Sellersburg Building Commission at 812 246-3821 extension #6 if your contractor is not listed or for more information.

