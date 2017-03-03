UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-265 in New Albany after semi cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-265 in New Albany after semi crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-265 in New Albany are back open after a semi crash.

It happened around 6:00 Friday at the Charlestown Road exit.

Crews cleaned fuel off the roadway for more than 12 hours.

Traffic was diverted until around 8:00 Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not said what caused the crash.

