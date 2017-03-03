JCPS bus monitor arrested for choking a restrained special needs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS bus monitor arrested for choking a restrained special needs student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus monitor was arrested Friday, accused of grabbing and shaking a special needs student by the neck. 

According to the arrest warrant, Ramona Pait, 60, helped a 9-year-old boy get into his seat on the bus on Feb. 7. He was buckled in his seat belt. But as she went to assist other students, the boy started yelling for her. 

Pait then placed her hands around the boy's neck and started to shake him and yelling at him, the warrant states. The whole scene was recorded on the bus's surveillance camera, according to the warrant.

The boy's mother says her son had visible red marks on his neck. 

Pait has since resigned from her position, according to JCPS spokesperson Allison Martin.

Pait is charged with fourth degree assault (child abuse). She is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

