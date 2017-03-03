Clark County deputy recognized for part he played in saving baby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County deputy recognized for part he played in saving baby's life

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County Sheriff's deputy was recognized by Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth on Friday for the steps he took to save a baby's life.

Hollingsworth says in February Deputy Wes Harper was responding to a call of an unconscious baby who may have drowned. 

"Wasting no time, Deputy Harper arrived on scene, scooped the infant into his arms and dove back into the patrol vehicle with an ambulance still minutes away," Hollingsworth said Friday. "While a fellow officer was driving to Norton Children's hospital, Deputy Harper performed CPR on the baby."

By the time they reached the hospital, the 9-month-old was breathing and released from the hospital the next day. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

