Despite no tornado warning, Henry County, Kentucky, recovering from confirmed EF-1

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana and Kentucky are still cleaning up days after tornadoes tore a path through the area.

The National Weather Service now confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down two miles north of Campbellsburg.

The tornado with 100 mph winds did extensive damage to farms along Jones Lane while it was on the ground for a mile.

Betsy Moore who has lived on a farm in the area for more than 50 years lost several barns and had winds tear apart other buildings on the property.

“It just took everything that I worked all my life for,” Moore said.

She no longer has insurance on the farm and is not sure how she is going to rebuild.

A neighbor, Janice Stanley, saw damage to her home and pool.

"I woke up just as it hit," she said. "The bedroom door was rattling, and I jumped up and it felt and sounded just like a helicopter was landing in the living room."

She was expecting some amount of destruction, even though Henry County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with a possibility of a tornado and never had a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

"Many times, if we have a very distinct signal of a tornado, we will go with a tornado warning," said WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg. "When there is some question, and a lot of times when these are happening so fast, you're not able to get that verification from the ground."

Weinberg says the National Weather Service wants to make sure it is not diluting the warning process by issuing tornado warnings unless clear evidence exists.

Parts of Henry County also saw damage from straight-line winds.

