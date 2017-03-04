UPDATE | Police do not suspect foul play after missing Indiana woman found dead

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A missing Indianapolis woman was found dead on a sand bar in Columbus' Flatrock River.

Police in Columbus, Indiana say 33-year-old Jaqueline Watts' car was found Friday night on Riverside Drive. The car was still running with the four-way flashers on, and the door left open. Watts was not inside.

Police launched a massive search, involving multiple police departments. Officials say LMPD was involved in the investigation, but its unclear the role it played.

Sunday, Columbus Police say they do not suspect foul play is involved in Watts' death. They will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Watts' body was found around 8:30 Saturday morning, not far from where her car was left. Police say she was dropping off her pets to a family member in Columbus at the time.

Police are cautioning people to not speculate about what happened until officers complete the investigation.

"At this point there are many more questions than we have answers. I'm sure the media and the public have a lot of questions that at this point we will not be able to answer due to the stage of the investigation that we are in at this point,” Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department said.

The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Monday, which should clarify her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-379-1689.

