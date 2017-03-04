UPDATE | Police do not suspect foul play after missing Indiana w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Police do not suspect foul play after missing Indiana woman found dead

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A missing Indianapolis woman was found dead on a sand bar in Columbus' Flatrock River.

Police in Columbus, Indiana say 33-year-old Jaqueline Watts' car was found Friday night on Riverside Drive. The car was still running with the four-way flashers on, and the door left open. Watts was not inside.

Police launched a massive search, involving multiple police departments. Officials say LMPD was involved in the investigation, but its unclear the role it played.

Sunday, Columbus Police say they do not suspect foul play is involved in Watts' death. They will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Watts' body was found around 8:30 Saturday morning, not far from where her car was left. Police say she was dropping off her pets to a family member in Columbus at the time.

Police are cautioning people to not speculate about what happened until officers complete the investigation.  

"At this point there are many more questions than we have answers. I'm sure the media and the public have a lot of questions that at this point we will not be able to answer due to the stage of the investigation that we are in at this point,” Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department said. 

The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Monday, which should clarify her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-379-1689.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.