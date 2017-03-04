UPDATE | Police do not suspect foul play after missing Indiana woman found dead

A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

Officials have not released the suspect's name.

UPDATE: Suspect that led police on chase killed in shootout with police in Bardstown

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A missing Indianapolis woman was found dead on a sand bar in Columbus' Flatrock River.

Police in Columbus, Indiana say 33-year-old Jaqueline Watts' car was found Friday night on Riverside Drive. The car was still running with the four-way flashers on, and the door left open. Watts was not inside.

Police launched a massive search, involving multiple police departments. Officials say LMPD was involved in the investigation, but its unclear the role it played.

Sunday, Columbus Police say they do not suspect foul play is involved in Watts' death. They will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Watts' body was found around 8:30 Saturday morning, not far from where her car was left. Police say she was dropping off her pets to a family member in Columbus at the time.

Police are cautioning people to not speculate about what happened until officers complete the investigation.

"At this point there are many more questions than we have answers. I'm sure the media and the public have a lot of questions that at this point we will not be able to answer due to the stage of the investigation that we are in at this point,” Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department said.

The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Monday, which should clarify her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-379-1689.

