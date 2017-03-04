UPDATE | Police do not suspect foul play after missing Indiana woman found dead

One of the victims was 14 years old.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A missing Indianapolis woman was found dead on a sand bar in Columbus' Flatrock River.

Police in Columbus, Indiana say 33-year-old Jaqueline Watts' car was found Friday night on Riverside Drive. The car was still running with the four-way flashers on, and the door left open. Watts was not inside.

Police launched a massive search, involving multiple police departments. Officials say LMPD was involved in the investigation, but its unclear the role it played.

Sunday, Columbus Police say they do not suspect foul play is involved in Watts' death. They will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Watts' body was found around 8:30 Saturday morning, not far from where her car was left. Police say she was dropping off her pets to a family member in Columbus at the time.

Police are cautioning people to not speculate about what happened until officers complete the investigation.

"At this point there are many more questions than we have answers. I'm sure the media and the public have a lot of questions that at this point we will not be able to answer due to the stage of the investigation that we are in at this point,” Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department said.

The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Monday, which should clarify her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-379-1689.

