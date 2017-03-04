Learn to make your own Derby hat at Dee's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Learn to make your own Derby hat at Dee's

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)--The 143rd Kentucky Derby is right around the corner which means it's time to start thinking hats. If you're interested in making and designing your own hat, Dee's in St. Matthews can help you out.

The craft store will offer one of their most popular classes this March. Participants can  learn how to design and put together their very own derby hat using things like feathers, material and bright colors.

The class costs $20 and all supplies must be purchased at Dee's.

If you're not interested in making your own hat, Dee's can help you design your own.

Classes are already filling up. Reservations can be made over the phone at (502) 896-6755.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.