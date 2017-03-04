Maker13 community workshop helping small businesses in Southern Indiana

A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB)-- The cost of a $25,000 machine might make the difference between pursuing a dream and letting it die. "Maker13" is a new community workshop in southern Indiana that hopes to get rid of those barriers and help small businesses succeed.

For eight years, Cisa Kubley's owned and operated "Sew Fitting," a tailor shop in southern Indiana.

"So we offer alterations and clothing repairs. We also make custom clothing for people for different events," said Kubley.

But when it came to custom-embroidery, she had to turn away customers.

"I always have to say no we can't do that. I don't have the thousands upon thousands of dollars just sitting around that I can buy a professional setup like this," said Kubley.

Now, thanks to a new makerspace in Jeffersonville she's expanding the reach of her business.

"It enables you to do a lot more and broaden your skill set without a huge investment in your time and space," said Kubley

"Maker13" is a community workshop that gives creators access to emerging technology that they otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to use. Equipment includes things like 3D printers, lasers and a full wood and metal shop.

"They can come and use the equipment, learn how to use the equipment and then use it for whatever they want," said John Riley who owns and operates the space with his wife and another couple.

The four saw a need to help foster the start-up scene and act as an incubator for new ideas while eliminating costs that act as barriers. Builders, developers, or even someone with just a hobby can buy a membership, kind of like at a gym, and gain access to the shop.

"We've done the monthly membership calculations.To buy one or two pieces of this equipment here it may take 10 years of membership to actually pay for that piece of equipment. So you can get that access at a fraction of a monthly cost," said Riley

Other maker spaces exist in the Kentuckiana area, but here there's an emphasis on education and collaboration.

"It's really neat when you get a younger member and an older member or someone who's semi-retired and somebody who's in college and they can come together and just talk about projects they're working on," said Riley.

While "Maker13" is just starting out, the owners already have a plan for their next endeavor. They'll be building small business offices that entrepreneurs can rent. It's a more cost-effective option than their own brick and mortar locattion.

"So they can even grow their business a couple tiers inside these walls before they're ready to jump out on their own, " said Riley.

Anyone can join Maker13 and they offer a variety of classes too. More information can be found at http://maker13.com/

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.