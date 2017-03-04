Trump claims Obama had his phones wiretapped; no proof cited

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.More >>
Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.More >>
A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.More >>
A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.More >>