Facebook now marks 'fake news' as 'disputed'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facebook will now mark "fake news" as "disputed."

According to Facebook's Help Center, news stories that are reported as fake by people on Facebook may be reviewed by independent, third-party fact-checkers. The fact-checkers will be signatories of the non-partisan Poynter Code of Principles. 

A story will be marked as disputed if fact-checkers find the story to be fake.

To see why a story was marked fake, hover and click the dots under the disputed story. Click "About Disputed Stories," or go directly to the independent fact-checking website.

To mark a news story as fake, click the arrow next to the post you'd like to mark as fake. Click "Report post." Click "It's a fake news story." Then click "Mark this post as fake news."
 

