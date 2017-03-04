Russell neighborhood home goes up in flames Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Russell neighborhood home goes up in flames Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the Russell neighborhood in Louisville early Saturday evening. 

MetroSafe tells WDRB the fire was reported at 4:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard near South 22nd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the structure fully engulfed.

Officials say everyone inside made it out of the home safely and no injuries were been reported.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

