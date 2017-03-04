Experts offer advice at annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Experts offer advice at annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will be a gorgeous weekend to head outside and maybe do some work on your house.

Or, if working on your yard is more of your thing are were plenty of experts offering advice to help you out at the 69th annual Home, Garden, and Remodeling Show is going on this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center.

300 companies are available to answer any questions you may have.

From selling full sized homes, to something as small as a broom, the show's manager says it's a one stop shop for everything around your home.

"It saves you time from running around time or making appointments or having people come to your house, you get to meet and greet these people and touch and feel," Gail Schell said.

And our very own Snow Fox made a special appearance to take photos with fans.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Snow fox making another appearance from noon to 4 p.m.

