Area students participate in Regional Science and Engineering Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning through experiments and interaction was the theme Saturday in Louisville for the Regional Science and Engineering Fair. 

Nearly 350 students from across the region displayed their science projects at the Kentucky Science Center.

Students submitted projects in 27 different categories such as computer science, biology, environmental science, plants, animals and chemistry.

Middle and high school students submitted their projects to judges.

"Science is for everybody. Engineering is for everybody. You don't have to literally be putting a man on the moon in order to be effective and in order to have a substantial impact in," John Mays said.

The winners of Saturday's competition will now go on to the state and international events. 

