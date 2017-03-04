UPDATE | Suspect turns himself in after 19-year-old killed in hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Suspect turns himself in after 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Preston Highway

Posted: Updated:
Bradley Troy Cannon Bradley Troy Cannon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Preston Highway in Bullitt County Saturday night. 

Officials tell WDRB officers responded at 7:08 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Market Place Drive and Preston Highway in Hillview. 

Once officers arrived on the scene, the driver had fled. 

19-year-old Robert Pace was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect's vehicle was located a few miles away, but he had fled. 

On Sunday, the Hillview Police Department arrested the suspect.

38-year-old Bradley Troy Cannon of Louisville turned himself into police.

According to a post on HPD's Facebook page, Cannon met officers in Shepherdsville where he was arrested without incident.

He was interviewed by investigators and is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. 

Cannon also had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges. 

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.